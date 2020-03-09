Semi crash causes closures at interstate overpass in Beloit

Authorities say a semi crashed into a street light, causing lane closures on I-43 at the I-90 overpass in Beloit. The light was part of a construction zone.

Rock County Communications says the crash happened around 5:31 a.m. Monday morning. No injuries were reported.

Police are redirecting drivers looking to get on I-90, because the ramps in both directions of the crash are closed.

For eastbound traffic, authorities suggest to take the Hart Rd. roundabout to Gateway to Hwy 75.

For westbound traffic, authorities suggest to take Shopiere Rd. to I-90.