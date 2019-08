The Wisconsin State Patrol says a semi-truck crashed into a median around 10:26 p.m. Wednesday night.

That crash caused cement barriers near the exit to County S to be pushed into the roads. This is near Shopiere Rd. between Janesville and Beloit.

No one was hurt in the crash.

All of the lanes re-opened just before 5 a.m. Thursday morning, just over six hours after the semi crash.