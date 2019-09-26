Semi driver involved in deadly Rock County hit-and-run found, arrested

The semi-truck driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run has been found and arrested.

According to the Rock County Sheriff's Office, Wednesday morning a motorcyclist was on the off ramp on I-39/90 turning onto Highway 11, when a semi-truck failed to stop at a red light and ran over the motorcyclist, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The semi-truck driver continued to drive westbound on Highway 11. Later, deputies were able to track down the semi-truck involved in the hit-and-run and arrested 29-year-old Branko Jovanovic of Lyons, Ill. He has been charged with hit and run causing death.

Jovanovic is scheduled to make his initial court appearance on Friday at 3 p.m.

The Medical Examiner’s office has scheduled an autopsy and will release the identity of the victim after notification of the decedent’s next of kin.