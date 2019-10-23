Semi load of milk spills, man arrested for 4th OWI

A man was arrested for his fourth OWI after his semi-truck and trailer rolled over in Rock County early Wednesday morning.

Mark Noble, 49 of Walworth, was traveling eastbound on Highway 67 when he drove into a ditch, east of S. Larson Road. This caused the semi-truck and trailer to rollover onto the passenger side at 2:41 a.m., according to the Rock County Sheriff's Office.

When the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, Clinton Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol and Clinton Fire/EMS arrived on scene, Noble was able to exit the vehicle.

Noble was treated for his injuries and showed signs of impairment. He admitted to drinking alcohol earlier, according to the sheriff's office.

A field sobriety test was conducted and Noble was arrested for operating while intoxicated, making this a felony fourth offense OWI.

The semi-truck and trailer Noble was driving contained approximately 50,000 pounds of milk, which over half spilled into the south ditch of E. State Highway 67. Dewey’s Towing arrived to upright the semi-truck and trailer and tow it from the scene.

Noble was booked into the Rock County Jail and will attend Jail Court Wednesday at 3 p.m., according to the sheriff's office.