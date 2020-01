Nine tow trucks were needed to clear a roundabout in Portage Thursday morning after a semi spilled its load of salvage cars, says Wisconsin State Patrol.

Authorities responded to the roundabout on Highway 16 near I-39 around 10:30 a.m. for the tipped over semi truck.

A Wisconsin State Patrol sergeant said the truck entered the roundabout too fast and rolled onto its side.

No one was injured in the incident. The scene was cleared roughly two hours after the incident