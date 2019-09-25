Semi-truck driver fatally runs over motorcyclist, flees the scene

Rock County authorities are investigating a fatal hit-and-run on the interstate Wednesday morning.

Rock County Sheriff’s Office says a motorcyclist was on the off ramp on I-39/90 turning onto Highway 11, when a semi-truck failed to stop at a red light and ran over the motorcyclist.

The semi-truck driver continued to drive westbound on Highway 11.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect vehicle is described as a white Volvo sleeper tractor pulling a white trailer.

The Medical Examiner’s office has scheduled an autopsy and will release the identity of the victim after notification of the decedent’s next of kin.

Anyone with information on this fatal crash is encouraged to call Rock County Communications at (608) 757-2244.

