Sen. Baldwin calls Trump efforts to stop coronavirus 'wholly inadequate'

U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin said the Trump administration's preparations to halt the spread of coronavirus are "wholly inadequate" on cable news Tuesday, after the White House proposed more than $2 billion in additional emergency funds to help stop the virus in the U.S.

Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) on MSNBC's "All In with Chris Hayes" Tuesday night (Source: WMTV via MSNBC)

The Wisconsin senator said on MSNBC's "All In with Chris Hayes" that the efforts made by the White House will not be enough to fight a "probable pandemic" and that the spread of the deadly virus in the U.S. is "not if, but when."

This comes after President Trump said that the country was in "very good shape" when it comes to preparing for the spread of the virus.

Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf told senators Tuesday that "the threat right now remains low."

In separate Senate testimony, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar called the coronavirus an "unprecedented, potentially severe health challenge globally." Azar called for an additional $2.5 billion to be used to help prevent to virus' spread.

However, Sen. Baldwin said efforts by the White House are not enough.

"The emergency request in letter form last night does not seek the sort of resources that we need to prepare and fight this probably pandemic," Baldwin told the host, Chris Hayes.

"What is this administration not doing - they have proposed cutting funds to CDC [The Center for Disease Control] for several years in a row. We’ve got to restore those cuts. The president last May fired his global health response experts who work in the White House at the National Security Council and he has not filled those positions again," according to Baldwin.

China reports a total of 2,663 deaths are linked to coronavirus, as of Feb. 25. More than 77,000 cases have been confirmed in the Chinese mainland.

