Sen. Baldwin calls on USDA to help Wisconsin cranberry growers

U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin is calling on the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to help Wisconsin cranberry growers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Baldwin, who is the co-chair of the Congressional Cranberry Caucus, is urging the USDA to provide direct financial assistance to cranberry growers and make purchases of surplus cranberry products.

These purchases could provide food to Wisconsin food pantries, and help the state's agriculture economy get through the pandemic, Baldwin said.

In her letter to Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue, Baldwin encourages the USDA to use all available programs and authorities, including the CARES Act.

“Affecting cranberry growers from coast-to-coast, the sudden and unpredictable closure of food-service businesses combined with government-issued stay-at-home orders have heightened the stress of an already challenging business environment," Baldwin wrote in her letter. "The growing season is now upon us, and some seasonal farm workers that cranberry growers rely on were unable to return to cranberry marshes due to travel restrictions."

Baldwin said many growers would like to hire unemployed members of their community, but do not have sufficient funds available to do so. Small growers are especially hard hit because many of them also lost their non-agricultural income, which was critical for their cash flow.

“Consumption of cranberry products away from home has fallen by sixty percent since the onset of the pandemic, and prolonged severe economic damage will continue to affect cranberry consumption in the months and years to come," Baldwin wrote. "This economic fallout comes on the heels of years of significant losses in cranberry export markets due to retaliatory tariffs, which have undermined relationships with large overseas buyers that were developed over many years."

The pandemic means prolonged export market closures during the year when growers were optimistic about rebuilding relationships with international customers, especially China.

"These family farms play a critical role in providing Americans healthy food and driving our rural economy," Baldwin said. "We request that you provide these hardworking growers the resources they need to keep their businesses running so they can continue to contribute to our nation’s productivity and wellbeing for generations to come.”

