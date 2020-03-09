Lawmakers back bill that would require paid sick days in areas of coronavirus outbreaks

Lawmakers including Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) are proposing a bill that would provide paid sick days for workers in areas where there are coronavirus outbreaks.

Building off of the "Healthy Families" Act, the bill would require all employers to allow workers to accrue seven days of paid sick leave, and to provide another 14 days in the event of any public health emergency such as coronavirus outbreak.

The proposed legislation would also ensure that paid sick leave covers days when a child’s school is closed due to a public health emergency; when an employer is closed due to a public health emergency; or if you or a family member is quarantined or isolated due to a public health emergency.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends people to stay home if they are sick. Lawmakers say the proposed bill will help workers who might otherwise lose a paycheck or their job if they have to stay home due to coronavirus.

The bill is proposed by Senator Patty Murray (D-WA) and Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro (CT-03). Sen. Baldwin threw her support behind the bill on Monday, according to a release from her press office.

“As the coronavirus outbreak continues to spread, we should help ensure workers can take paid sick leave to protect themselves, their co-workers and their families,” Baldwin said in the release.

“No worker should have to choose between protecting their health, or paying their bills. We need to pass this legislation right now to give our workers the resources they need to care for themselves and keep our communities safe from this public health threat," according to Baldwin.