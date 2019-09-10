Sen. Baldwin wants all Wisconsinites to have access to Packers' games

With the NFL season underway, U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin wants everyone living in Wisconsin to have access to Green Bay Packers game broadcasts every week.

Baldwin announced on Tuesday she is reintroducing her "Go Pack Go Act." The bill requires cable, satellite, and other providers to give their subscribers access to programming from television stations in every state.

“Every Packers fan across our state should be able to watch every Packers game,” said Baldwin. “My Go Pack Go Act would give Packers fans in every Wisconsin county the opportunity to receive in-state broadcasts, so they can cheer on our beloved green and gold.”

According to Baldwin, there are 12 Wisconsin border counties that are assigned to an out-of-state, Minnesota television market. Baldwin said many of those households could get the Minnesota Vikings game instead of the Packers when the two teams play at the same time. The counties impacted include: Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland, Iron, Sawyer, Burnett, Washburn, Polk, Barron, St. Croix, Dunn, and Pierce counties.

The bill would ensure every subscriber in those 12 counties to have the choice of receiving an in-state broadcast for every major network and have access to Wisconsin-based programming.