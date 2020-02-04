Sen. Johnson, President Trump criticize Iowa caucus delay

Prominent republicans are jumping on the opportunity to criticize democrats as the delay for the results in the Iowa caucus drags on.

“The Democrat Iowa caucus debacle is a perfect metaphor for Democrat policy proposals for America - they would be a total disaster.” Wisconsin senator Ron Johnson tweeted Tuesday morning.

According to the Associated Press, a new mobile app is being blamed for the delay.Glitches with the mobile app caused confusion and left the caucus results unknown. Iowa Democratic Party Chairman Troy Price says the delays were not the result of a hack or intrusion. The party said it expects to release data later Tuesday after manually verifying its data against paper backups.

President Trump also went in on democrats tweeting: “The Democrat Caucus is an unmitigated disaster. Nothing works, just like they ran the Country. Remember the 5 Billion Dollar Obamacare Website, that should have cost 2% of that. The only person that can claim a very big victory in Iowa last night is “Trump”.

As of 7:30 Tuesday morning, there have been no results to report.

