Sen. Johnson says he can't get Russian visa to visit nation with delegation

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson says the Russian government has denied him a visa to visit the country as part of a congressional delegation.
Johnson issued a news release Monday saying he had been denied a visa by the government of the Russian Federation to enter the country as part of the delegation. Johnson is chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee's Subcommittee on Europe and Regional Security Cooperation.
The release doesn't say when he had planned to visit Russia, who else is on the congressional delegation or why he was denied a visa. Johnson's media team didn't immediately respond to emails.
Johnson says in his release that he has supported legislation that aims to hold Russia accountable for aggression in Ukraine and targeting dissidents.
According to his release:
“The path Vladimir Putin has chosen for Russia is a tragedy of historic proportions. Instead of holding free and fair elections, respecting the rule of law, and integrating Russia’s economy with Western democracies, Putin has invaded Georgia, attempted to illegally annex Crimea, conducted war in eastern Ukraine where thousands have died, and supported a barbaric regime in Syria that has used chemical weapons on its own people in a war that has resulted in the deaths of hundreds of thousands."
“Eventually, a new generation of leaders will emerge in Russia. Working with Ambassador Huntsman, I had hoped direct dialogue with Russian parliamentarians could help set the stage for better future relations between our two nations. Unfortunately, Russian officials continue to play diplomatic games with this sincere effort and have denied me entrance to Russia. Regardless of this petty affront, I will continue to advocate a strong and resolute response to Russian aggression — and frank dialogue when possible.”