Sen. Johnson urges federal gov't to help quell nationwide protests

A Wisconsin senator is calling for an end to the "destructive riots" that have erupted across the country over past several days in the wake of the death of George Floyd and the arrest of the Minneapolis officer accused of killing him.

Sen. Ron Johnson released the statement Monday morning, saying the violence and destruction "must end immediately" and urging the U.S. government to get involved directly with the protests.

"The federal government and the Department of Homeland Security should use all their resources and authorities to assist frontline local and state officials in countering this dystopian display of anarchy,” he said.

The Republican senator added that what happened to Floyd was reprehensable and said the officers involved should be prosecuted. So far, only the officer who was seen in the video with his knee on Floyd's neck, identified as Derek Chauvin, is facing chages. Last week, he was arrested and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Since Floyd's death, protests have sprung up first in Minneapolis and then spreading nationwide, including the streets of Madison and Milwaukee.

Read the full statement:



“The police action that resulted in the death of George Floyd was reprehensible and the officers involved should be prosecuted to the full extent of the law. The resulting anger and frustration are understandable and peaceful protests are justified, but destructive riots are not. Riots and senseless destruction must end immediately. The federal government and the Department of Homeland Security should use all their resources and authorities to assist frontline local and state officials in countering this dystopian display of anarchy.”