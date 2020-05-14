Sen. Ron Johnson: More businesses should be essential

Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson has publicly thrown his two cents into the debate over what state lawmakers should do in the aftermath of the ‘Shelter at Home’ extension being struck down: Treat more businesses as essential.

On Thursday, Johnson tweeted that “a vast majority” of businesses should be considered essential and allowed to operate, so long as safety measures are in place.

The Republican Senator added that he hopes Gov. Tony Evers and the state legislature “recognize this fact” and urges the Democratic governor and Republican-led lawmakers to work together to come up new guidelines for getting people back to work.

