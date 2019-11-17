Sen. Ron Johnson appears on ‘Meet the Press,’ addressing impeachment

Republican Senator Ron Johnson appeared on ‘Meet the Press’ Sunday morning, airing right here on NBC15.

Sen. Johnson says the leaked transcripts set a damaging precedent for future presidents having conversations with world leaders.

“As Americans, we all share the same goal. We want a safe, prosperous, secure America. We're compassionate. We compare about each other. And generally, generally, we solve our political differences at the ballot box, not in the streets or through impeachment. I think that is really -- as we talked the other day, that's the divide that is tearing this country apart and that's what I'm primarily concerned about,” Sen. Johnson told NBC’s Chuck Todd.

In response to the impeachment process, Sen. Johnson said, “The damage is done.”

“It’s going to be very difficult for future presidents to have a candid conversation with a world leader because now we've set the precedent of leaking transcripts … The weakening of executive privilege is not good,” Sen. Johnson said. “And by the way, those individuals that leaked this, you know, if their interest was a stronger relationship with Ukraine, they didn't accomplish it. Having this all come out into public has weakened that relationship, has exposed things that didn't need to be exposed."

This week, five impeachment hearings are scheduled, taking place Tuesday through Thursday.

