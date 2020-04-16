Sen. Ron Johnson calls President Trump to allow use of hydroxychloroquine

U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson is urging President Trump to allow patients the chance to try a drug initially invented to cure malaria but some now say could help people get over the coronavirus.

Johnson (R-WI) says he forwarded a letter with thousands of signatures to the president supporting the right to use hydroxychloroquine during COVID-19 treatment.

The president has shown enthusiasm for using hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19, but physicians have warned it still needs to be studied to see if it works and if it's safe.

According to the National Institutes of Health, a clinical trial to evaluate hydroxychloroquine for the treatment of adults hospitalized with coronavirus has already begun, with the first participants now enrolled in Tennessee.

But since there is no official guidance from the CDC or the FDA on using hydroxychloroquine, many medical professionals are reluctant to prescribe off-label use of hydroxychloroquine, Sen. Johnson says.

The letter, which Johnson forwarded to the White House, calls President Trump to take two actions:



1. Issue a presidential directive to remove the FDA Emergency Use Authorization restriction that states hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) and chloroquine (CQ) from the National Strategic Stockpile are only approved "for certain hospitalized patients," and to direct the FDA to include the option of early outpatient use of these medications. 2. Issue a presidential directive or executive order to a) prohibit governors from arbitrarily restricting hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) to only hospitalized patients, and b) prohibit state medical boards and state pharmacy boards from threats of disciplinary action (now occurring in multiple states) against doctors and pharmacists legally prescribing and dispensing HCQ and CQ off-label for early treatment or prophylaxis for COVID-19 in outpatients or at-risk or exposed persons.



Click here to read the letter to the president.