Sen. Ron Johnson faces possible self-quarantine after meeting with Spanish official

Senator Ron Johnson is meeting with doctors about whether or not he will need to self-quarantine following a meeting with a Spanish official who has since tested positive for coronavirus.

A statement from his office indicates the Wisconsin Republican is “feel(ing) healthy and well.”

Johnson had met with a member of the Spanish parliament on March 2.

His office pointed out Johnson’s position as chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Subcommittee on Europe and Regional Security Cooperation means he regularly meets with diplomats and officials from European nations.

