Sen. Tammy Baldwin signs on to sweeping police reform bill

Wisconsin Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin announced her support Wednesday of a sweeping police reform bill that was introduced on a federal level.

It is called the Justice in Policing Act of 2020. The package of bills would in part prohibit racial and religious profiling, ban choke holds and no-knock warrants in drug cases.

The measure comes after protests have swept the nation over the last two weeks since George Floyd’s death while in the custody of Minneapolis police.

"This is the first time it's really been introduced as one set of reforms that are actionable and that will bring I hope immediate accountability and transparency," Baldwin said.

Baldwin said with so many demanding change, they need to use that momentum in order to pass sweeping change.

Republican Rep. Bryan Steil sent NBC15 a statement regarding the work being done on Capitol Hill saying Republicans and Democrats must work together to address racial justice.

"The vast majority of members of law enforcement do their very difficult jobs honorably every day, protecting communities and keeping us safe. That said, we can, and must, do better. As Congress considers police reform and retraining legislation, I continue to have discussions with my colleagues, local law enforcement throughout Rock County and Southeast Wisconsin, as well as our African American community leaders, and others to listen and receive their input. I am committed to being a part of the solution.”

Rep. Steil did not comment directly on the Justice in Policing Act. Baldwin said she hopes the bill reaches the Senate floor for a vote by the end of June.