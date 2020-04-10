Senate Dems unveil ‘heroes fund’ proposal: $25,000 hazard pay for essential workers

(WPIX/CNN) - Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer this week called for doctors, nurses, grocery store clerks and other essential workers to receive up to $25,000 in hazard pay.

Healthcare workers give a thumbs up for the cameras at a newly opened drive-through COVID-19 testing site at the Miami-Dade County Youth Fair & Exposition center, Wednesday, April 8, 2020, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

The money would be part of the Phase 4 coronavirus relief bill.

Schumer, D-N.Y., says he's calling it the heroes fund because that's who it's for.

"When the other side wanted to give $400 million to the biggest corporations, the least we can do is help our frontline workers," he said Tuesday. "They would get $13 an hour from now till December up to $25,000 a year, and they deserve it."

He also mentioned truck drivers, janitors and transit workers among those who would be included. According to Schumer, if approved, the money would be given to employers who would then distribute the payments.

He added a $15,000 per person "essential worker recruitment incentive" was part of the proposal, to attract and keep the medical workforce needed to fight the pandemic. He said the incentive would be retroactive to apply to workers already on the frontlines, and it would provide benefits to families of those workers who have died.

Lawmakers are currently scheduled to return to work to negotiate the coronavirus relief bill the week of April 20.

The top Senate Democrat also said Friday that the Trump administration has agreed to pursue bipartisan House-Senate talks on an interim bill to replenish a $350 billion “paycheck protection” program for businesses that is being rapidly depleted.

Schumer said he spoke with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and hopes for a deal early next week. He is pressing to add funding for health care providers such as hospitals, as well as further funding for cash-poor state and local governments.

The developments come a day after Democrats stifled an attempt by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to pass a $250 billion infusion into the new program by a voice vote.

