Senate GOP leader opposes gun special session

Wisconsin's Republican Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald says he sees the governor's call for a special session on gun control measures "the first attack on the Second Amendment."

Fitzgerald reacted Monday to Evers calling a special session for next month. He wants the Legislature to take votes on a universal background check bill and a "red flag" measure allowing judges to take guns away from people deemed to be a threat.

Fitzgerald says the Senate "will not be part of a drawn-out strategy to infringe on constitutional rights."

He says, "Liberals across the country are upping their rhetoric in support of taking guns from law-abiding citizens."

Fitzgerald is running for Congress in the 6th Congressional District, which includes conservative suburbs of Milwaukee.