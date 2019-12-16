Democrats lay out case for Wednesday Trump impeachment vote

House Democrats are laying out their impeachment case against President Donald Trump, preparing for a big hearing to set the rules for Wednesday’s expected landmark vote.

President Donald Trump, right, shown with Vice President Mike Pence, left, is facing an impeachment vote in the House this week. (Source: CNN)

The 650-page report by Democrats on a House committee accuses Trump of abusing his high office to enlist a foreign power in corrupting the U.S. election and then trying to cover up his misconduct by blocking the investigation.

The charges stem from Trump’s pressure on Ukraine to investigate 2020 political rival Joe Biden while withholding as leverage military aid the country relies to counter Russia as well as his efforts to block the House investigation.

Trump says he’s done nothing wrong.

The House is expected to vote Wednesday on the impeachment articles.

Senate Democrats are pushing for testimony from top White House officials during the rare impeachment trial that seems all but certain Trump.

The top Senate Democrat, New York’s Chuck Schumer, is proposing new evidence and testimony from former national security adviser John Bolton, acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney and two others.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.