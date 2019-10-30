Senate committee to meet next month on vaping-related lung injuries

The Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions will be holding a hearing in November after U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) requested an investigation into the outbreak of vaping-related lung injuries.

Baldwin requested the investigation in September.

“The outbreak of lung injury connected to using e-cigarette, or vaping, products continues to grow. Forty nine states have reported cases of illness and deaths have been confirmed in 24 states. We need to know more about what is making people sick and do more to prevent young people from using vaping products,” said Baldwin. “I look forward to the opportunity to learn more about the causes of this outbreak and what more we can do to protect people from getting sick, or worse.”

Earlier in October, Baldwin visited Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin to meet with the doctors and medical experts who were the first to publicly identify the outbreak of lung disease and injuries connected to vaping.

On Oct. 22, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported 34 fatalities and more than 1,600 cases of lung disease related to vaping nationwide.

In Wisconsin, the Department of Health Services identified 78 cases on Oct. 24. No deaths have been reported.

The hearing will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 13.