Senate confirms pair of Evers' Cabinet secretaries

The Wisconsin Senate has voted to confirm Gov. Tony Evers' pick to lead the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, 14 months into the job he began last year.

The Senate confirmed Preston Cole as DNR secretary and Emilie Amundson to lead the Department of Children and Families.

The Republican-controlled Senate has been slow to confirm Evers' Cabinet picks, and even rejected one, breaking the the tradition of typically pro forma votes for whoever a governor wants to be on their team.

Cole was approved unanimously and Amundson was confirmed 32-1. Only Sen. Lena Taylor voted against.