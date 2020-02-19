Senate set to vote on letting farmers control siting rules

The state Senate is poised to pass a Republican bill that would transfer the power to regulate factory farm siting and expansion from state officials to agricultural groups.

Right now the state agriculture department writes siting regulations subject to approval by the governor and Legislature.

The bill would create a new board controlled by agricultural groups and prohibit the department from developing siting or expansion rules without its approval.

The bill comes after the department proposed new siting regulations last year without including farmers on an advisory committee. The Senate is set to vote on the bill Wednesday.

