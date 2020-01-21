Senate to OK lead tests for child care providers, camps

All day care centers, child care providers and children's camps would have to test their water for lead under a bill the state Senate is scheduled to take up Tuesday.

Current state law requires day care centers that care for at least nine kids and obtain water from a private well to test for lead as a condition for obtaining a license.

Under the bill, all child care centers and child care providers as well as recreational and educational camps would have to test and provide clean water if lead is found to obtain or renew their licenses.

