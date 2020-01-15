Senators demand review of Army Reserve sexual assaults

Two Democratic senators are demanding that Army officials investigate allegations that leaders of a reserve unit mishandled sexual assault complaints and ignored protocols.

Illinois Sens. Richard Durbin and Tammy Duckworth sent a letter to Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy on Wednesday demanding the review.

The senators cited an Associated Press story last week about allegations that commanders in the Illinois-based 416th Theater Engineer Command improperly opened internal investigations into at least two cases, failed to hold monthly sexual assault management meetings and suspended a victim advocate who reported the shortcomings to Army investigators.