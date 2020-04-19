Send a Sandwich campaign helps feed healthcare workers during COVID-19 pandemic

As we face the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is looking for ways to thank our healthcare and essential workers. A Madison restaurant has teamed up with a local woman to create the ‘Send A Sandwich’ campaign, and help feed those on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.

Erin Vranas with Parthenon Gyros says Erin Bork came up with an idea to help healthcare workers, since she used to work in that field. Together, they created the #SendASandwich campaign by accepting donations through a GoFundMe.

The goal is to raise $3,000, and send hundreds of meals to local healthcare workers at SSM-Health and UW Hospital. The meals will be provided by Gyros, Soho Gourmet Cuisine, Ancora, Crescendo and Yola's Cafe.

If you are looking to donate, click HERE.