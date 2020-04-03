Senior centers work to keep residents safe, connected

Senior centers all over the country are on lock down to protect their residents from COVID-19. The virus can be dangerous and is easily transmitted and one of the most at risk demographics is the elderly

Kettle Park Senior Living in Stoughton is one of countless facilities taking steps to keep everyone safe –including residents and staff.

“I honestly believe that attitude is contagious, so we are trying to keep a positive outlook. It is a difficult time but that doesn’t mean that all is lost,” said Robert Rogers, the marketing director at Kettle Park.

Rogers says the coronavirus really has affected just about every aspect of their community. No visitors are allowed, staff and residents get their temperatures taken daily, and no more public dining. Residents get their meals delivered to their rooms. Rogers says it’s been tough but everyone seems to be on board with the new rules.

“There is definitely concern from our residents. It’s not them being upset. It’s frustrating that they can’t see their families as much as they would like,” said Rogers. “There is also an understanding to it. They’ve been very, very receptive to the policies in place because they know that is for their own good and they know we are trying to keep them safe and protect them,”

To keep some sense of normalcy, Kettle Park is filming residents sending their family and friends message to let them know they are OK. They’re also posting videos of those family and friends checking in on their loved ones.

“And they are just letting their family know that they are doing OK that they are thinking of them and that they can’t wait for all of this to be over,” said Rogers. “So we have invited family members and friends to film their children or themselves to say hello to whoever lives here at Kettle Park as well,”

Kettle Park is encouraging people to send cards and letters to their residents. They are letting those cards sit for 24 hours before handing them out, once again as a precaution against COVID-19.

