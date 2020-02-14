Senior veterans pump up for 2020 Golden Games

Move over, 2020 Olympics. There's another set of games coming this year and its medals will be going to competitors who already proved their mettle.

Hundreds of senior veterans are busy getting shape for the 2020 Golden Age Games. The competition is open to all U.S. military veterans over 55 years old and who are eligible for VA health care.

For some, like retired Army Reserves Lt. Col. Casey Chamberlain, who served for 37 years, the games offer a chance to get active.

"I just thought I was so broken," she explained. "Two new knees a fused ankle, two torn rotator cuffs, but, you know, you have to take that leap. You just have to do it. What's the worst that could happen?"

Chamberlain, who hails from Sparta, plans to compete in basketball, track and field, pickleball, cycling, and air rifle and pistol. In all, there are 18 events.

The Golden Age games will take place from June 22 through the 27th in Madison.