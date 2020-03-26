Seniors share encouraging message amid coronavirus outbreak

Residents at SSM Health - St. Clare Meadows Care Center are hoping to share positive messages during the coronavirus outbreak. Since families and friends aren't allowed to visit, seniors shared messages on The Meadows' social media pages. Staff said the goal was to put families at ease and have some fun at the care center.

"Right now, we're not having group activities and so going room to room and having that time to visit and figure out what they wanted to say to friends and families. It was fun just to have the interactions. It was fun to be silly and hold the signs and I think the residents enjoyed it as much as the families appear to be," said Sam Machovec with SSM Health - St. Clare Meadows Care Center.

