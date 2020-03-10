Sentencing hearing begins for man found guilty in hit-and-run that killed 3 Girl Scouts, mother

The sentencing hearing has begun for the driver convicted of killing three Girl Scouts and a mother with his car as they were picking up trash along the side of the road.

Colten Treu pleaded no contest to four counts of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, which a jury found him guilty of. Treu also pleaded guilty to count of hit and run causing bodily harm.

In early Nov. 2018, Treu was driving down County Road P in Lake Hallie in Chippewa County after allegedly "huffing" chemical vapors when he hit and killed three Girl Scouts, a mother, and hurting a fifth person.

The girls and their parents were picking up litter.

On Tuesday, families of the victims had the chance to submit statements in the Chippewa County Circuit Court.

Final arguments will take place Wednesday, Judge James Isaacson says.

Treu faces up to 165 years in prison.