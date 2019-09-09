Sentry Insurance Foundation donates funds for new K-9 for Stevens Point Police

The Sentry Insurance Foundation announced Monday that it will pay for a new K-9 for the Stevens Point Police Department.

The donation was offered in the wake of K-9 Luna’s unexpected passing last week due to organ failure. The check presentation will take place at the Stevens Point Police Department at 11:15 a.m.

“Stevens Point is near and dear to us,” stated Elisha Robinson, Sentry’s chief planning officer. “We understand that having two K-9s is critical to our police department, to our community. While we can’t replace what Luna meant to J.D. and his family, we’re glad to help the department move forward with its K-9 program.”

"This is that kind of perfect shot in the arm at the right time to help refocus on what our task with the community is and having such a resource like a K-9 unit," said Chief Marty Skibba, Stevens Point Police Department.

Luna was one of two K-9s for the Stevens Point Police Department.

Police departments often are put on a waiting list for a police dog, however the kennel where Luna is from opened a spot for the department. The K-9 is expected to be acquired and trained over the next few months.