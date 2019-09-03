September arrives as summer and fall battle it out

Labor Day weekend is over, kids are back in school, and September is officially underway. A time of the year where summer and fall start to battle it out as we approach the official start of fall on September 23rd at 2:50 a.m.

Average temperatures start off in the upper 70s early in the month and slip into the middle 60s by the end. Overnight lows start in the middle 50s and dip into the middle 40s by months end.

Precipitation averages 3.13 inches of rainfall with September being the last month before we start average snowfall once again. Daylight lost is staggering at 83 minutes!

So what are we looking at in terms of temperatures? Well the first half of the month will likely average slightly above average with the second half of the month coming in cooler than normal. The thing to note with this is that there will likely be wide swings in temperatures on both ends with very few days near average. Precipitation looks to be slightly above normal. A trend that has been the story of 2019.

