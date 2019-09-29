September wettest month in almost a year

Today was, yet again, another soggy day across Wisconsin. Rain totals ranged from less than a quarter inch to our north, to over an inch and a half to the south.



We've dealt with several rounds of heavy rain and flooding so far this month and it appears nothing will change as we enter the month of October. The month of September was the wettest we've experienced in almost a year. The official readings at the Dane County airport reveal that close to 7" of rain has fallen. That makes this September the wettest we've seen since last November of 2018 where 12.51" of rain had been recorded for the month.

