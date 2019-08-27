Serial robber sentenced to 7 years in federal prison

A Madison man was sentenced Tuesday to seven years in federal prison for robbing four businesses, one while armed.

The robber, 35-year-old Aaron Stanley pleaded guilty to these charges on June 17, 2019. His prison term will be followed by a four-year period of supervised release, according to Scott C. Blader, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin.

On Dec. 24, 2018, Stanley robbed a Speedway gas station while armed on Monona Drive in Monona. On Dec. 30, 2018, he robbed a Mobil gas station on Cottage Grove Road, Madison.

On Jan. 9, 2019, Stanley robbed another Speedway gas station on Lake Road in Windsor. Finally, on January 15, 2019, he robbed a Papa Murphy’s restaurant on East Broadway in Monona.

The charges against Stanley were the result of an investigation conducted by the Monona Police Department, the Madison Police Department and the Dane County Sheriff’s Office. The prosecution of the case has been handled by Assistant U.S. Attorney Rita M. Rumbelow.

This case has been brought as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), the U.S. Justice Department’s program to reduce violent crime. The PSN approach involves collaboration by federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, prosecutors and communities to prevent and deter gun violence.