Services set for Central Texas boy who died after school bus incident

Services have been scheduled for Leonardo Prado, the 3-year-old boy who died Sunday evening at McLane Children’s Hospital in Temple after he was found unresponsive Friday morning aboard a Robinson ISD bus.

A funeral Mass begins at noon Friday at Sacred Heart Church at 2621 Bagby Ave.

Burial follows at Oakwood Cemetery in Waco.

Robinson police and the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services are investigating the death jointly, police said Monday.

“The Robinson ISD has worked cooperatively with the Robinson Police Department during this investigation,” police said Monday.

The district confirmed the death earlier Monday.

In a text message sent to parents the district said "We are heartbroken to let you know that our young Rocket has passed away.

“We grieve with his parents and family and the Robinson community. Please continue praying for this precious family often as they face extremely difficult days ahead.”

Counselors were available Monday for students and staff, the district said.

The 3-year-old boy was found unresponsive and not breathing Friday morning aboard a Robinson ISD school bus.

Texas Child Protective Investigations confirmed Friday it was investigating after the boy was found with a seat belt wrapped around his neck.

The youngster is a special needs child, according to a source with direct knowledge of the incident who asked not to be identified.

Public schools provide services to children with disabilities as young as 3 through Preschool Programs for Children with Disabilities, but Robinson ISD officials have not returned calls requesting confirmation the boy was enrolled in PPCD.

Robinson police responded at around 7:20 a.m. Friday to the 600 block of East Moonlight where they found the boy unresponsive and not breathing.

First responders performed CPR and the boy was taken first to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center where he was resuscitated and then was flown to McLane Children’s Hospital in Temple, police Chief Phillip Prasifka said in a press release.

Jaya Noiles, in front of whose house the bus stopped, said when police officers arrived, they yelled at the driver to “open the door, open the door.”

One officer rushed inside the bus, she said.

“I watched the police officer come out with the boy over his shoulder,” she said.

“His legs were dangling and he looked lifeless.”

She watched as first responders performed CPR in the front yard of her home.

“I just wanted to cry the whole time,” she said.

In a post Friday morning on the district’s Facebook page, officials said “This morning one of our youngest students had a medical emergency while being transported to school on the bus. Currently, the student is being attended to at the hospital. All prayers for the student and family are greatly appreciated!!”