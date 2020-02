The 24th annual Souper Bowl will be held at Madison Madison West High School on Saturday, Feb. 29.

The community soup feast has become a Madison tradition since 1995 and is the largest fundraiser for the UW-Madison student chapter of Habitat for Humanity of Dane County.

For $15, you get a locally-made ceramic bowl to fill with soup, salad, bread and dessert.

The event also includes a silent auction of artistic bowls created by local artists and a raffle.