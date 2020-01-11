Seton Hall downs Marquette, wins its sixth in a row

Myles Powell scored 23 points, Seton Hall got a game-breaking 11-point, second-half run from its bench and the Pirates won their sixth straight game with a 69-55 decision over Marquette.

The win gave Seton Hall only its second 4-0 start in the Big East Conference.

Romaro Gill added 10 points and six rebounds and backup guard Anthony Nelson had two baskets and an assist in the crucial run that turned a 45-all game into an 11-point lead midway through the second half.

Markus Howard, who came into the game leading the nation with 26.8 point scoring average, finished with 27 for Marquette.