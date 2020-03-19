Seven Wisconsin friends stuck in Peru during COVID-19 lockdown

Seven Wisconsin friends hailing from Madison and Milwaukee are now trapped in Peru after the country went on lock-down to contain the coronavirus.

The friends were supposed to fly back on March 17, but as soon as the lock-down went into affect, they couldn't get a flight out.

Several countries sent planes to evacuate their citizens from Peru, and this group of Wisconsinites is hopeful the United States would be next.

"You're at the mercy of people who don't really care," Mark Sprague of West Allis told FOX6 News.

"When we left, there were no travel restrictions, no warnings," said Sprague. "South America had the least amount of coronavirus cases out there."

Senator Tammy Baldwin's office released a statement, saying that "our office is aware of Wisconsin residents in Peru and we are currently working with US Department of State officials at the US Embassy in Lima to help them get back home, should they need additional assistance."