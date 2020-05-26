Seven energy poles topple to ground, knock out power for Dane Co. residents

Crews are investigating after seven ATC Transmission poles suddenly collapsed onto the ground in Dane County Tuesday.

Alliant Energy spokesperson Scott Reigstad tells NBC15 News that the incident knocked out power for as many as 23 customers in the area of Vienna in Rock County just after 2 p.m.

Right now, the source of the issue has not been identified, Reigstad says, but some speculate the damage is connected to high winds that blew over during severe storms last weekend.

One of the poles is tracked beyond repair, while the rest will need to be repaired. Because of the poles are specialized, repairs cannot commence until Wednesday, according to Reigstad.

To help the 13 customers still without power, Alliant Energy has brought in portable generators, Reigstad says.