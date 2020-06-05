Seventh night of protests held at the Capitol Square

Hundreds of people attended the seventh night of protests at the Capitol Square in downtown Madison Friday night.

The protest mimicked the peaceful demonstrations held every night since last Tuesday, with people holding signs, chanting and individuals speaking through loudspeakers.

The evening protest after upwards of a hundred people attended a cookout and fundraiser at James Madison Park, organized by Urban Triage and Freedom Inc.

It also comes after the Madison Central Business Improvement District released results from a survey it conducted, which found that out of 152 business owners who responded, 100 said they were vandalized in some ways in the last few days from the unrest, ranging from graffiti to major damage to building structure.

Unrest in Madison has been defined by large, peaceful protests during the day and at night around the Capitol. Violence, looting and vandalism broke out from Saturday until late Monday night, but has since not restarted. Organizers of the peaceful protests have condemned that violence.

Like previous nights, there is no curfew in effect in the Isthmus. Madison Police Officers are keeping tabs on the protest but are not deploying large numbers of officers, like last weekend.