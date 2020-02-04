Several Bald Eagles to be released this weekend in Sauk Prairie

Several Bald Eagles will be released this weekend in Sauk Prairie after their original release was postponed due to hazardous weather conditions last month.

The eagles were rehabilitated at Raptor Education Group, Inc. Injured eagles and birds across the state are taken to their facility in Antigo to recover from lead poisoning or injuries.

The eagles were originally going to be released during Eagle Watching Days on Jan. 18, but the weather conditions delayed it.

The release will occur at 1 p.m. Feb. 8 at VFW Memorial Park located at 700 VFW Drive in Prairie du Sac.