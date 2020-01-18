Several Dane Co. flight departures are delayed, cancelled

DANE COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) Flight departures and arrivals from the Dane County Regional Airport in Madison have been impacted by severe winter weather.
The departure cancellations includes United flights to Chicago and Newark and American flights to Phoenix.
For the latest information on flight departures, click here. For the latest information on flight arrivals, click here.
All information is provided by the airlines and OAG (Official Airline Guide).
For the most accurate flight information check your airline's website.