Several Mazomanie unlocked vehicles rifled through, one vehicle stolen

The Dane County Sheriff's Office is urging people to lock vehicles, garages, and homes at all times after several car break-ins in Mazomanie Sunday night.

According to the sheriff's office, people living on Scott and Exchange Streets found their vehicles rifled through and a gray 2014 Toyota Rav4 was stolen from a home on Scott Street. The keys were inside the vehicle.

The sheriff's office released photos of a suspect in the Mazomanie thefts.

Anyone with information related to these crimes is asked to call the Dane County tip line at 608-284-6900.