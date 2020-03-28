Several barns down amid severe weather in Grant Co., tornado not confirmed

Authorities are responding after several barns were reported as blown down in Grant County, where tornado warnings have also been issued Saturday evening.

Grant County Dispatch tells NBC15 News that several barns are "down" near Lancaster near Highway 35/61, at Substation Road and at Stage Road.

However, Dispatch could not confirm if a tornado had indeed landed and knocked the barns down. The number of barns affected could also not be confirmed at this time, as authorities are scrambling to respond to severe weather across Grant, Crawford and Lafayette counties Saturday evening.

A 'Particularly Dangerous Situation' Tornado Watch has been issued for parts of Illinois, Missouri and Iowa Saturday.