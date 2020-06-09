Several detained after overnight shots fired call in Madison

Several were detained in Madison early Tuesday morning after a call about gunshots.

According to the Madison Police Department, officers responded to a shots fired call on the 3000 block of East Washington Avenue just after 2 a.m. When they got to the scene, they said they saw several individuals "involved in an active disturbance."

Police detained several people, and found five shell casings nearby. One person at the scene had an injury to their head after being hit by a stick, hand or a foot.

One suspect was taken into custody for being a part of the "disturbance." No weapon was found at the scene, but one vehicle was towed for further evidence processing.

If anyone has any more information on this incident you can call Madison Police Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

