Several inches of snow reported after Wednesday's system

Our third accumulating snowfall of at least an inch in the last two weeks. This go around mother nature provided two to five inches of the white stuff. Heaviest totals were reported north and west of Madison.

As of Wednesday evening, Madison picked up 3.4 inches of snowfall. The seasonal total is now at an impressive 11.9 inches, well above the .8 inch average to date.

With snow on the ground and an arctic air mass heading our way, records may be in jeopardy over the next week. This spells afternoon highs into the upper teens and lower 20s with overnight lows into the upper single digits to lower teens.

The NBC15 Weather Authority App is available now on all mobile devices in the Google Play Store for Android users or the App Store for iOS users.