Several major businesses stay the course with work from home policies

Working from home has become the new normal for many people. Many of the largest employers in the Madison area are sticking with that format, even though the statewide safer at home order is now no longer in effect.

Big name employers who spoke with NBC15 News said they are not changing a thing when it comes to their employees working from home.

The NBC15 News team reached out to about a dozen people connect to agencies in the Madison area; a handful of them responded.

- Ho Chunk Gaming Casino

o “We are respecting new order issued for Dane County and Madison. Safety is our number one priority. We are working on a plan to make all of appropriate safety accommodations. we have no firm re-open date right now.”

- University of Wisconsin-Madison (See full statement here)

o “Despite the shift in orders, there is no effect on campus operations, which remain limited to essential services. Students are urged to continue following guidance around limiting unnecessary trips, physical distancing, hand washing and self-monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms.”

- American Family Insurance

o "The question is, what's the driving force to bring our workforce back prematurely, and there really isn't one. Because we're working well with our customers, we're serving their needs well, our productivity remains high, so we don't see a driving reason to take a risk for anyone's health."

- Exact Sciences

o “There are no changes to our plans at this time. Employee well being and safety continue to be our top priority. We continue planning for return to work, but as of now our position is unchanged since mid-March. Teams that can work from home are doing so, with only patient-critical workers (ex. lab technicians) coming into the office.”

Each of these companies said they will continue to follow recommendations from state healthcare organizations and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), in addition to their local and city orders.

American Family Insurance Human Resources Senior Vice President Jim St. Vincent told NBC15 News that about 20% of his staff members worked from home before the pandemic. He estimates nearly 40% of employees will permanently work from home by the time the pandemic is over.