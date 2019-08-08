Several reports of stolen vehicles in northwestern Rock County

Several reports of stolen vehicles came in to the Rock County Sheriff's Office on Thursday.

Rock County Deputies responded to the 1200 block of W. Bullard Road in the Town of Porter for a reported motor vehicle theft.

The victim reported that sometime between 10 p.m. on Wednesday to 5:50 a.m. on Thursday, an unknown suspect stole a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado, white in color, from his driveway.

The victim was able to track the vehicle via OnStar GPS and notified the Rock County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to the area and found the vehicle in the area of W. Gibbs Lake Road and N. Wilder Road and attempted to stop it.

The vehicle fled the area at a high rate of speed southbound. Deputies continued to attempt to overtake and stop the vehicle, however the vehicle continued to flee the area.

The victim’s OnStar GPS provided an updated location and the vehicle was found abandoned on S. Dickey Road near W. Lang Road in the Town of Spring Valley. Deputies set up a perimeter and the Rock County Sheriff’s Office K-9 responded.

The suspects were not located and it is believed they were picked up and driven out of the area. The Rock County Sheriff’s Office Bureau of Identification responded to the vehicle location to collect evidence prior to returning the vehicle to its owner.

A second vehicle was reported stolen from a driveway in the 5600 block of N. Tuttle Road. The victim reported between 9 p.m. on Wednesday to midnight on Thursday, a suspect stole a 2010 Nissan Maxima, white in color. This vehicle has not been recovered.

A third vehicle was reported stolen from a driveway in the 10000 block of W. Wheeler Road. The victim reported between 10 p.m. on Wednesday to 7:30 a.m. on Thursday that suspects stole a 2019 Ford F150 STX pickup truck, black in color. This vehicle has not been recovered.

A fourth vehicle was reported stolen from a driveway in the 7000 block of N. Eagle Road. The victim reported between 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday to 6:30 a.m. on Thursday suspect(s) stole a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado C1500 pickup truck, blue in color. This vehicle has not been recovered.

An attempted theft of a fifth motor vehicle was reported in the 3600 block of N. Coon Island Road. The suspects attempted to drive over a railroad tie that is located on the property, but became stuck. The suspects left the vehicle in gear and running on the property.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office Bureau of Identification also responded to process the vehicle prior to releasing the vehicle to the victim.

In all these incidents, the vehicles were unlocked and ignition keys inside the vehicle. The Sheriff’s Office encourages everyone to remove all valuables from within their vehicle and then lock their vehicle. Vehicle keys should never be left in a parked vehicle.

Anyone with information regarding these thefts is encouraged to call Rock County Communications Non-Emergency at 608-757-2244, Janesville Area Crime Stoppers at 608-756-3636, or the Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463.