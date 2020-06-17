'Severe Threat' of COVID-19 spread in La Crosse Co.

The La Crosse Co. Health Dept. tracks three factors when determining the risk of COVID-19 spread in the community. This week, two of them turned red.

That has health officials warning residents of a Sever Risk of the virus spreading throughout the county.

They want people stay home as much as possible and when they go out to practice social distancing and wear a mask. They even recommend wearing one indoors when around people who aren't family members.

Its guidelines for gatherings in general take care of much of that concern by advising people not to gather indoors with non-family members and to limit outdoor gatherings to ten or fewer people.

Businesses are asked to let employees work from home. Bars, restaurants, and grocery stores should not allow dine-in eating, they say. Retail businesses would need to focus on curbside or delivery options and barbershops, salons, etc. are out.

Recently, health officials warned people who may have attended one of seven local bars over a three-day stretch that they may have been exposed to coronavirus.